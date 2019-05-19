It’s mid-May, a time of year associated with softball games, senior proms and sometimes even shorts and sandals.

But just a week before Memorial Day, Minnesotans were surprised with a cold, wet forecast that included snow Sunday in northeastern Minnesota and, for most of the state, a frost advisory through Monday morning that could damage those recently-planted annuals.

The frost “definitely is fairly unusual, especially for the second half of May,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist. “We’re about five degrees from record-setting cold.”

The record low for May 19 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) — a chilly 33 degrees — was set in 1961, he said, while Sunday night’s overnight low likely will be about 37 or 38 degrees.

Early Sunday morning, NWS warned residents on Twitter that the weather “will feel more like March today than mid May with windchill readings in the 30s,” adding that frost was expected in the evening.

NWS has declared a frost advisory lasting until 8 a.m. Monday for more than 30 counties in the metro area along with northwestern and southern Minnesota.

Any outdoor greenery purchased for mom at Mother’s Day plant sales should be protected, Hasenstein said: “Take the sensitive ones inside or cover them at the very least.”

On social media community pages, Minnesotans spoke of scrambling to find materials to shield their plants, some suggesting burlap with others recommending old bedsheets.

A cheerful Saturday post on the Bachman’s Floral, Gift and Garden Facebook page advertised patio furniture and accessories for sale. On Sunday, the garden center posted a message advising residents to cover their annuals before the “mini cold spurt” damages them.

The majority of Minnesota saw rain and temperatures in the 40s Sunday. Near Duluth, though, more than two inches of snow fell.

Hasenstein called snow this late in the season “fairly unusual,” but said the record for latest snowfall in northeastern Minnesota was set May 28, 1965.

As residents in the southern half of the state tallied up rainfall totals Sunday, NWS reminded people that a flood warning already in effect continues at various points along the Minnesota River, including near Jordan, Savage, Morton and Montevideo, affecting four metro-area counties along with Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties.

The week’s forecast shows the rain will likely persist. Monday is the “best overall day for doing anything you might have missed doing on the weekend,” Hasenstein said, with temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny conditions expected.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon and extending into Wednesday, the rain will be back in southern Minnesota, with a chance of showers in the metro area. On late Thursday moving into Friday, rain is also anticipated, Hasenstein said.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, temperatures will be in line with seasonal averages, with highs in the 70s, Hasenstein said.