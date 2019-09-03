Frontier Airlines just started its "1 million fares on sale" Tuesday with one-way fares from Minneapolis St. Paul Airport to seven destinations for $25 to $44. Fares from MSP include Trenton, New Jersey (TTN) for $25, Fort Myers (RSW), Colorado Springs (COS), and Denver (DEN) all $34, and Tampa (TPA), Austin, Texas (AUS) and Cleveland (CLE) all for $44.

Prices include taxes and fees for the ticket, but Frontier, which flies out of Terminal 1 at MSP, is a budget airline that charges extra for carry-on bags (about $35 to $60), checked bags (about $35 to $60) and seat assignments (about $5 to $25).

Fine print: Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 4. Fare sale travel is limited to several days of the week, often Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Blackout dates apply from Nov. 20-Dec. 2 and Dec. 20. Fares do not require a roundtrip ticket. A full refund is available for 24 hours after the time of purchase.