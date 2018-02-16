Susan Bro stepped onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards thinking of the final promise she had made to her daughter.

She told the millions watching that her daughter died protesting racism and that she wanted others to be inspired by her courage. The audience cheered upon hearing Heather Heyer’s name.

Bro never thought her voice would carry weight in the national conversation about race, violence and hatred. But reporters came knocking at the door of her trailer home in rural Virginia after a car plowed into Heyer, 32, as she was protesting a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Bro, a onetime elementary school teacher, decided that August day that she would speak to anyone who would listen about Heyer’s passion for social justice. The racist hate displayed in Charlottesville revealed how emboldened white supremacists have become, and Bro’s daughter had come to represent the tragedy of that day.

“It became apparent to me that the world wanted some part of Heather’s message,” Bro said. “Life was a mix of horror and grief and realizing that Heather’s death meant something to a lot of people.”

But she didn’t expect what came next. More than a thousand people came to Heyer’s memorial service. MTV and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” called.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and a photo of victim, Heather Heyer, sits in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: MIN2017081317440033

Before her daughter’s death, Bro called herself a homebody. She enjoyed knitting, batch cooking and making cheeses.

Heyer, who lived nearby in Charlottesville and worked at a law firm, had tried to engage her mother in conversations surrounding race and fairness, explaining that white privilege means there are certain advantages given to their family simply because of the color of their skin.

At first, Bro said, she resented that idea.

She remembered when she was too poor to take the bus and walked three miles to work while pregnant with Heyer. For most of her career, Bro earned less than $30,000 a year. The family relied on each paycheck. “We didn’t have a lot of special privileges, as I understood it, for my family,” Bro said.

Over time, though, Bro said her views changed. At one point Heather dated a black man, and Bro noticed the looks from strangers and the poor service in restaurants. Still, she wasn’t outspoken.

While Bro tuned out the news on Aug. 11, Heyer was watching a livestream with her friend Justin Marks. A group, mostly men in their 20s and 30s, marched through the University of Virginia campus with torchlights chanting: “White lives matter!” “You will not replace us!” and “Jews will not replace us!”

Heyer and Marks had decided to skip a counterprotest scheduled the next day because they thought it could be dangerous, but what Heyer saw made her change her mind, Marks said. So on Aug. 12, she joined the group confronting hundreds of neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The counterprotesters were chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” shortly before authorities say James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into the crowd where Heyer stood.

As firefighters performed CPR on Heyer, Bro was at her friend Cathy Brinkley’s house. Though the violence was broadcast on national news outlets, Bro doesn’t remember knowing there was a rally.

Marks called her, sobbing, with the news. Bro and Brinkley rushed to Charlottesville, but when they arrived Detective Declan Hickey told Bro that Heyer was dead. She put her head down and wailed.

With Heyer’s death, Bro’s phone rang nonstop, and she received mail addressed to “Heather Heyer’s mom.” President Donald Trump weighed in, coming under criticism when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” that day.

Bro realized that people were looking to her as they tried to make sense of things. At the funeral home, she said, she held her daughter’s hand and told her: “I’m going to make this count for something.”

Bro barely slept in the days that followed. But she got up in front of the huge memorial crowd and delivered powerful words.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up,” Bro said. “Well, guess what? You just magnified her.”

The applause lasted nearly a minute and a half. Donations flowed into a GoFundMe account created in Heyer’s name, with the money climbing to $220,000, she said. The Heather Heyer Foundation will provide scholarships for students interested in pursuing social justice. Bro works full time running the foundation, which is also focused on getting her message to youth, with co-founder Alfred A. Wilson, who was Heyer’s friend and co-worker. She has spoken to high school students in Greensburg, Ind., and Girl Scouts in Virginia.

She doesn’t see her role as political. To her, it is a “heart movement.” She said, “I’m just a mom who’s got something to say right now, and I’m just spreading … the same kind of lessons I taught in school with kids: Play fair. Be respectful.”

Other mothers whose children have died in a horrific and public way have reached out to Bro. “There’s a sadness and an understanding,” she said.

When Charlottesville named a street Heather Heyer Way, Bro spoke to the group that gathered.

Afterward, Hickey, the detective who had delivered news of Heyer’s death, approached her. “Every time I’ve seen you since then talking to people, you’re the epitome of strength,” he said.

In quieter moments, Bro said, that composure is often lost.

Staring at a baby picture of Heyer one night, she recalled, she cried in a hotel lobby. She thought about holding the urn with her daughter’s ashes, about how it was about the same weight and size in her arms as Heyer had been as a newborn.





