1. Pokémon Go: Of all the games I played from 2010 to 2019, this had the biggest impact on my life. It pushed players to interact face to face, leading to real-life friendships and even a commitment to running.

2. Hearthstone: I gave the collectible card game genre another chance and wasn't disappointed. Developers simplified the gameplay elements and put it on mobile platforms.

3. Dark Souls 2: No other title taught me more about patience and perseverance. Every encounter is fraught with danger but it's the most rewarding experience I've had this decade.

4. The Last of Us: One of the most overlooked aspects of modern gaming has been the performances of voice actors like Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson in this post-apocalyptic masterpiece.

5. Red Dead Redemption: This game set the bar for the open-world genre, with beautiful visuals, an intriguing story and a memorable protagonist in John Marston.

6. Mass Effect 3: This title capped off arguably the best video game trilogy in years. What's notable about this project is how the choices players made over each chapter impacted the totality of the finale.

7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Nintendo's first foray into an open-world "Zelda" was helped by the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

8. Monster Hunter World: The disparity between the popularity of the Monster Hunter franchise in Japan and the U.S. has always been wide, but it has significantly narrowed thanks to this visually striking entry. Streamlining the mechanics made it more approachable and addictive.

9. Sid Meier's Civilization V: Brave New World: Few franchises have had their hooks in me like "Civilization." This is the pinnacle of the series, bringing in ideas such as the World Congress, tourism and Great Works to add a new layer of depth.

10. Overwatch: The rise of e-sports has been one of the major stories of the decade. Blizzard's team-based shooter allowed players of all skill levels to compete by allowing them to fulfill different roles. If someone doesn't have great quick-twitch skills or accuracy, they may have a talent at tactics or healing. That makes it more accessible and rewarding.