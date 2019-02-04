Market crash

The Patriots went from last season’s Super Bowl shootout in Minneapolis to Sunday night’s slogfest in Atlanta:

LII Combined … LIII

74 Points 16

34 First-half points 3

40 Second-half points 13

9 Touchdowns 1

7 TD passes 0

143 Total plays 128

1,151 Total yards 667

8.0 Yards per play 5.2

277 Rushing yards 216

874 Passing yards 451

57 Pass completions 40

8 Red zone visits 1

54 First downs 36

1 Sacks 5

15-for-26 Third-down conv. 6-for-25

1 Punts 14