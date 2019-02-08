Jimmy Delia knows tribute shows. He’s been to 80 — and counting. A former New York firefighter who retired after being injured in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the St. Paul resident, 62, is an avid lover of classic music. He saw Ringo Starr and Randy Bachman at the Ordway recently, but mostly he goes to tribute shows at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

1. ‘The Last Waltz’

“To salute the Band’s last concert in 1976 that was filmed by Martin Scorsese, the group known as the Collective Unconscious has guests to play Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters and others. The guy who did Bob Dylan was great, and the guy who did Eric Clapton was a really good guitarist. They did a comical thing with the guy who did Neil Diamond; he came out in a lounge jacket and he was throwing scarves to the audience. It stood up to the movie. By far, the best tribute show I’ve seen so far.”

2. (tie) Fleetwood Mac and ‘Stadium Rock’

“I didn’t grow up listening to the stadium rock hits, but as the songs went from Grand Funk, Bad Company and Heart to Pat Benatar, I started dancing in my seat. When they did Led Zeppelin, guitarist Paul ‘Stretch’ Diethelm stole the show. As for the Mac tribute, Pamela McNeill could stand in for Stevie Nicks. The best song is ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ with McNeill and Jeff Engholm doing Tom Petty.”

4. The Eagles

“The bands Collective Unconscious and the Fabulous Armadillos team up on this outstanding show with lots of different singers, though Rich Witteman is the secret weapon.”

5. ‘Abbey Road’

“It’s my favorite Beatles album. The Collective Unconscious opens with a collection of Beatles songs that led to this album. When one of their singers did ‘Oh! Darling,’ I stood up and asked her to sing it again. Jeff Engholm is a great frontman with some funny antics.”

6. Bee Gees

“Mick Sterling has a huge band behind him with some powerhouse singers including Aimee Lee, Mary Jane Alm and Katie Garrity. Singer Boyd Lee is most entertaining, standing on his tippy-toes and making faces while singing ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.’ ”