Fashion is trolling the masses. Of course it is.

In recent seasons, against all the rules of contemporary taste, fashion has asserted that once derided styles such as fanny packs, Crocs and prairie dresses are desirable.

This is an aesthetic provocation. A poke. The point is to agitate casual observers and leave them scratching their heads.

But it’s not exactly a joke. Designers are not making these products for their amusement. Not completely. The ultimate goal is to make a sale.

And here’s the thing: All this dowdy, arguably ugly fashion? Consumers are going to buy it — because it’s comfortable, familiar and, occasionally, practical. Aesthetics be damned.

The gateway to ugly — an adjective used here with affection — was the Birkenstock. Known for its inelegantly molded footbed and its crunchy-granola history, the classic German sandal was re-imagined in a hyper-luxurious way for spring 2013 by influential designer Phoebe Philo. For her Céline runway show, she lined her version of Arizona sandals in mink. She bedazzled them. They retailed for about $900.

“This one model comes clomping down the runway [in Birkenstocks] and all the fashion insiders are licking their chops because they’re seeing something different,” said Susie Sheffman, a Toronto-based fashion consultant and stylist. “It’s almost like a reverse snobbism.”

Not long after that show, Sheffman saw a picture of actress Milla Jovovich on the cover of the December issue of Net-a-Porter’s magazine, the Edit.

“She was wearing a mannish white shirt and white trousers and black Birkenstocks,” Sheffman wistfully recalled. “It hit me at a cellular level: That’s the girl I want to be.”

Who could resist?

It was not long before Birkenstock, whose original suede Arizona sandals sell for about $125, partnered with Barneys New York to create a $270 version lined with blue shearling. A Rick Owens collaboration followed in 2018, re-imagined as furry, cow-hair slides selling for $420.

An assertively frumpy shoe with a devoted following of outdoorsy types and the approving nod of podiatrists had gathered a patina of fervid fashion desirability. The allure of the original version was burnished. And the fancy new version was comfortable and wearable.

The fashionable Birkenstock is an exemplar of the rise of anti-fashion, said Sara Maggioni, director of retail and buying for London-based trend forecaster WGSN. In 2012, Birkenstock sold about 10 million pairs of shoes; in 2017, the company sold 25 million pairs.

“Yes, they’re ugly,” Maggioni said. “But it’s a familiar silhouette. It’s not scary or frightening.”

Prairie cool dresses

The brand Batsheva is fully committed to the prairie dress, equally jarring to the eye — think Laura Ashley meets Gunne Sax meets grunge. Its $420 floral cotton dresses have puffed shoulders and a ruffled Peter Pan collar. Some have ruffle-trimmed patch pockets. They are sometimes paired with coordinating bonnets for maximum fashion effect. Vogue delights in them. MatchesFashion.com sells them right alongside Prada and Saint Laurent.

Wearing these styles with aplomb is like executing the triple axel of fashion: high level of difficulty, significant risk of failure, tremendous bragging rights if accomplished.

But why? Why would Batsheva Hay — who grew up in Queens and not on some windswept Nebraska prairie, who is a Georgetown-educated lawyer, not a goat farmer — create an entire line of pioneer dresses that look like they should come with their own lean-to?

“I always wore vintage,” she said. “But when I started working as a lawyer 10 years ago, I couldn’t wear all the clothes I’d collected. Then I quit and had kids and thought, ‘I can do what I want.’ ”

She’d moved to the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She noticed that many older people were tooling around the neighborhood in Laura Ashley-style dresses, sneakers and fanny packs. Her mother was a hippie in the 1960s. Her father is Israeli. She was named after a figure from the Old Testament who is sometimes equated with feminism. After having a baby girl, she became obsessed with mother-daughter dressing.

This tornado of influences led her to create a retro, Old World, earthy collection that refuses to sexualize the female form while also playing on traditional femininity.

The prairie dress “is a style that crosses all these cultures,” Hay said. “People wear them in Eastern Europe and down South.

“I loved the colors and the patterns. I started making them from personal desire and need, and I wore the crap out of them.”

She launched her collection two years ago. The dresses are now a thing among fashion insiders. And if you look at them closely and allow your eye to adjust, perhaps you can imagine them worn with roughed-up hair and a pair of mod boots or a fancy pair of sneakers.

The thing you most certainly wouldn’t wear these dresses with is a pair of prissy heels. “It just seems so wrong,” Sheffman said.

How did we get here?

Fashion has cozied up to the ugly aesthetic in the past, most notably in the late 1990s when Prada rose to prominence with its eyesore prints and murky colors. But this go-round may best be traced back to normcore, that short-lived anti-fashion uprising that found its way into trend reports around 2013, promoting unremarkable clothing as hip. Throw in a bit of Dad Style. Mix in a rising revulsion with Instagram faux-perfection. Add a dash of fashion-hate from the masses. And tip your hat to brands such as Vetements, Balenciaga, Y/Project, Gucci and a host of others that championed unorthodox beauty and gender fluidity.

Eventually, the fashion pendulum will swing. The jarring, quirky ensembles will begin to look dated. A more refined and polished facade will suddenly look fresh. Or maybe hyper-femininity and masculinity will float to the top. Something will.

Until then, marvel at the fanny pack, which today is sometimes worn cross-body but can still conjure up images of sun-baked tourists waddling across the National Mall.

“It’s a great resurrection. It’s more relevant today than it was in the ’90s,” said Shelley E. Kohan, an assistant professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology specializing in retail. “It’s a great way to have your phone right there at your side and have your hands free.”

Ugly fashion is, if nothing else, practical.