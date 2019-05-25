CANNES, France — The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew to a close Saturday, but it left behind a trail of memorable moments, from a sparking Elton John to Quentin Tarantino's return to the Croisette.
Along the way, Associated Press photographers captured all the dazzle of the Cannes red carpet and the frenzy of the festival's famous photo calls.
The Cannes Film Festival concluded Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d'Or, to Bong Joon-ho's genre-bending social satire "Parasite."
From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes
World
Fanning says she's been transformed by Cannes experience
Elle Fanning, the youngest juror ever at the Cannes Film Festival, said she's been transformed by her experience at the French festival.
World
New candidates vie to succeed UK's May with focus on Brexit
The race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May is heating up, the field of Conservative contenders is quickly growing and the focus is squarely on how to handle Brexit.
World
Venezuela negotiators return to Norway for crisis talks
Representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition have returned to Norway for a mediation effort aimed at resolving the political crisis in the South American country, the Norwegian government said Saturday.
Celebrities
Bong d'Or: Korean director wins Cannes' top prize
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's raucous social satire "Parasite," about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or, on Saturday.