At the market

These outdoor farmers markets are opening soon.

June 6: Elk River Farmers Market (716 Main St. NW., at Park Plaza, elkrivermn.gov), 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

June 6: Wayzata Farmers Market (688 Lake St. E., wayzatafarmersmarket.com), 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

June 6: Centennial Lakes Farmers Market (7499 France Av. S., Centennial Lakes Park, Edina, edinamn.gov), 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

June 6: Camden Farmers Market (4414 Humboldt Av. N., Mpls., North Market), 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday.

June 7: Chisago City Farmers Market (10656 Railroad Av., Moberg Park, ci.chisago.mn.us), 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.

June 8: Apple Valley Farmers Market (7100 147th St. W., stpaulfarmersmarket.com), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

June 8: Bloomington Farmers Market (1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington Civic Plaza, bloomingtonmn.gov), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

June 9: Woodbury Farmers Market (8595 Central Park Place, stpaulfarmersmarket.com), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

June 11: Rosemount Farmers Market (13885 S. Robert Trail, stpaulfarmersmarket.com), 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

June 11: Minnetonka Farmers Market (14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka Ice Center Arena B, eminnetonka.com), 3 to 7 p.m.

June 13: East Isles Farmers Market (1420 The Mall, Mpls., eastislesfarmersmarket.com), 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

June 15: West Broadway Farmers Market (2034 W. Broadway, Mpls., westbroadway.org), 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

So many ciders to celebrate

The sixth annual Minnesota Cider Festival is headed our way on June 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Como Lakeside Pavilion (1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul). Sample from your choice of 100 different ciders from more than 30 cideries around the world. Tickets are $50-$60 (the latter for early access for special releases from 1 to 2 p.m.) and available at bit.ly/2UUTrA2 If still available, tickets will be sold at the door (both early-access at $70 and general admission at $60). Designated driver tickets are $10. There will be educational sessions, as well. Admission is only for ages 21 and older. The festival is the grand finale for Minnesota Cider Week. For details on other events, see mncider.org.

A local taste

Looking for Minnesota flavors? The women behind the networking group Women Who Really Cook will host a local food pop-up on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 850 Grand Av., St. Paul (next to Cafe Latte). Among the mix, you'll find good options from Kakookies, Minnesota Nice Spice, Sunrise Flour Mill, Superior Switchel, Cup of Joy, and many more.