Shovel. Pause. Repeat.

The winter that arrived late and large continued apace as much of south-central Minnesota was placed under a blizzard warning to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday and extend till 6 p.m. Sunday.

Falling snow, freezing drizzle and gusty winds that will toss it all around will create extremely hazardous conditions in a broad swath of Minnesota from Marshall to Worthington to Willmar to Mankato to Albert Lea and extending northeast to parts of the south metro, including Carver, Scott and Dakota counties, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen warned.

Meanwhile, Goodhue County, along with several counties in western Wisconsin, will be under a winter storm warning.

And the Twin Cities metro? It's right smack between the warning areas, labeled with a "hazardous weather outlook."

In the metro, snow and freezing drizzle will fall overnight Friday, with 1-3 inches accumulating, the Weather Service said. Saturday, with its high of 33, will bring more rain, freezing rain and snow, with a bit more ice and snow accumulating. Later Saturday, 3 to 5 more inches of snow could fall in the metro, with winds gusting up to 35 mph blowing it around.

People in Anoka walked through the whiteout conditions as the storm arrived Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities. The winds will be whipping more this weekend, leading to a blizzard warning for much of south-central Minnesota.

Snow may ease Sunday, but patchy blowing snow will still prevail in the metro, creating a below-zero windchill, the Weather Service said, and snow is also possible Monday and Tuesday.

In south-central Minnesota, it's an even more serious weather picture, with much more snow and wind than the metro will get.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned that driving could deteriorate in many areas late Friday and stay dangerous through the weekend, with slippery roads and low visibility, and urged motorists to refer often to its frequently updated online road reports.