The 2010s produced plenty of new couples to follow: Harry and Meghan, George and Amal, Emma Watson and herself. But the ones who broke up were even more revealing of our times.

With Brangelina’s demise, we no longer have a First Couple of Hollywood. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin redefined the term divorce (literally). And we learned that love isn’t the only realm where splits matter — just ask Cleveland Cavaliers fans, who had to part (twice!) with one of the best basketball players who ever lived. Here are the biggest breakups of the decade.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Brangelina was our culture’s last A-list movie star couple. Sure, superstar celebrity relationships are still out there. (Looking at you, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim and Kanye.) But it’s tough to find a pair of actors where each person is on the same plane of superstardom and intrigue as Jolie and Pitt.

Their 12-year relationship was a series of high-stakes situations. It started with their scandalous courtship while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They officially confirmed they were a couple when Jolie announced she was pregnant with Pitt’s baby. Finally, they went through an ugly divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage, with reports of a custody battle over their six kids.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow: Paltrow faced backlash for using the term “conscious uncoupling” when she announced her separation from the Coldplay frontman in 2014. But the two of them have remained friendly as co-parents. After she married TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, the newlyweds went on what Paltrow called “a very modern honeymoon” that included Martin, their kids and Falchuk’s children.

Brexit: The British people spoke — twice — in favor of leaving the E.U.

Britain and the European Union: Oh, this pair! On and on, with the back and forth. Granted, their issues go way back — to the Norman Conquest in the 11th century, in fact. But hey, it was great when it was great. The Age of Enlightenment? Awesome. For the past three years, the E.U. and Britain have been breaking up — or trying to. They still haven’t managed it, but the recent election in England makes it appear that it’s time for them to walk away from each other. It’s over, babe.

Melissa Etheridge and Tammy Lynn Michaels: Before marriage equality became the law of the land in 2015, this was one of the nation’s most famous same-sex couples. They’d committed to each other in 2003 in typical Hollywood-style fashion at a ceremony attended by A-list celebs. But seven years later, they were clashing over child support, alimony and custody of their two kids. As one prominent LGBTQ leader said, “it just illustrates that our relationships are pretty much the same as straight relationships.”

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb: Actress Vergara and businessman Loeb have spent more time fighting than they spent as a couple. They got engaged in 2012 and broke up in 2014. In the five years since, they’ve been in a public fight over the frozen embryos they created when they were engaged. They are the first high-profile example of a nasty fight over the custody of the unborn.

LeBron James and Cleveland: When the NBA star left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 to play for the Miami Heat, jilted fans burned his jersey. In 2014, the Ohio native decided he wanted to reconcile, returning to the Cavaliers and setting the stage for total forgiveness in 2016 when he led the team to a title that snapped Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought.

By 2018, James was ready for another chapter, and he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers. As a way of avoiding the rancor his first departure caused, he left a parting gift. He helped finance the I Promise Academy, a public elementary school in Akron, Ohio. Turns out that a dash of tact and a giant pile of money is a winning formula for a clean break. A championship parade doesn’t hurt, either.

Liza Koshy and David Dobrik: Being famous these days doesn’t mean that everybody knows your name. Koshy and Dobrik are YouTube famous — their channels have tens of millions of subscribers, each. In YouTube land, their breakup was huge. They’d been together for two years and announced the split in a 2018 video that is at times serious and joking, and has more than 59 million views.

Josh Harris and Christianity: Harris was once the role model for conservative Christians who wanted to remain chaste until marriage. In 1997, he published “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” which warned that “sinful and meaningless physical intimacy can be apart from the commitment and purity of marriage.” The book became a guidebook for a purity movement.

In July, after two decades of marriage and 17 years as a pastor, Harris told his Instagram followers that he was splitting from his wife and declared he no longer was a Christian. He also apologized for his former teachings against the LGBT community.

Daniel Craig and James Bond: Is anything more annoying than a constantly fighting couple who repeatedly break up only to passionately reunite? Well, someone should tell that to Craig and the Bond franchise, whose tumultuous relationship has become as formulaic as a summer action movie.

They got together for 2006’s “Casino Royale.” Three Bond epics later, when asked by Time Out London in 2015 if he’d consider reprising the role, Craig said he’d rather “slash my wrists.” He later recanted, blaming the comment on exhaustion, and he is starring in “No Time to Die,” the franchise’s 25th film, due out in the spring. Now he’s saying that will be his last one. Stay tuned.

Jay-Z and Kanye West: This once-close friendship hasn’t seemed stable for years. It was petty squabbling at first, but as West’s public behavior grew more erratic — including a long rant at a 2016 concert in which he insulted Jay-Z — the two grew increasingly distant. The elder hip-hop statesman rapped, “Don’t Michael and Prince me and ye,” a reference to the supposed rivalry between Michael Jackson and the Minnesota superstar.

A team of Washington Post writers contributed to this report.