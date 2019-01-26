Major League payrolls, 2019
(in millions of dollars)
1. Boston Red Sox $220.4
2. Chicago Cubs $210.3
3. Los Angeles Dodgers $188.8
4. New York Yankees $184.4
5. Los Angeles Angels $167.4
6. San Francisco Giants $164.6
7. New York Mets $152.6
8. Washington Nationals $151.2
9. St. Louis Cardinals $147.9
10. Seattle Mariners $146.1
11. Houston Astros $128.5
12. Philadelphia Phillies $115.0
13. Colorado Rockies $114.3
14. Milwaukee Brewers $113.9
15. Arizona Diamondbacks $112.6
16. Texas Rangers $112.0
17. Atlanta Braves $109.6
18. Cincinnati Reds $105.1
19. Detroit Tigers $101.9
20. Toronto Blue Jays $100.5
21. Cleveland Indians $96.3
22. Minnesota Twins $94.4
23. Kansas City Royals $83.4
24. Chicago White Sox $80.2
25. San Diego Padres $72.1
26. Oakland Athletics $69.3
27. Miami Marlins $65.2
28. Baltimore Orioles $60.9
29. Pittsburgh Pirates $58.9
30. Tampa Bay Rays $40.0
Source: spotrac.com (through Friday)
