Major League payrolls, 2019

(in millions of dollars)

1. Boston Red Sox $220.4

2. Chicago Cubs $210.3

3. Los Angeles Dodgers $188.8

4. New York Yankees $184.4

5. Los Angeles Angels $167.4

6. San Francisco Giants $164.6

7. New York Mets $152.6

8. Washington Nationals $151.2

9. St. Louis Cardinals $147.9

10. Seattle Mariners $146.1

11. Houston Astros $128.5

12. Philadelphia Phillies $115.0

13. Colorado Rockies $114.3

14. Milwaukee Brewers $113.9

15. Arizona Diamondbacks $112.6

16. Texas Rangers $112.0

17. Atlanta Braves $109.6

18. Cincinnati Reds $105.1

19. Detroit Tigers $101.9

20. Toronto Blue Jays $100.5

21. Cleveland Indians $96.3

22. Minnesota Twins $94.4

23. Kansas City Royals $83.4

24. Chicago White Sox $80.2

25. San Diego Padres $72.1

26. Oakland Athletics $69.3

27. Miami Marlins $65.2

28. Baltimore Orioles $60.9

29. Pittsburgh Pirates $58.9

30. Tampa Bay Rays $40.0

Source: spotrac.com (through Friday)