They’ll be there for you — in theaters.

The sitcom “Friends” will commemorate its 25th anniversary this year by showing 12 episodes in more than 1,000 movie theaters across the United States.

Four episodes will be shown each day on Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 in participating theaters to celebrate the milestone, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events announced Monday.

“It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together,” Lisa Gregorian, president of Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a prepared statement.

“We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

The list of participating venues is set to be released Friday, the same day tickets go on sale on the Fathom website.

Sept. 22 is the actual anniversary of the first episode of “Friends,” which aired on NBC for 10 seasons and starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc as pals living in New York City.