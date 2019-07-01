Grieving friends have identified the teenager who drowned late last week in a Bloomington lake.

The body of Joe Tarango, 18, of Bloomington, was recovered by Hennepin County dive personnel from Bush Lake on Saturday.

Emergency workers spent hours searching for Tarango after a 911 call came in around 3:30 p.m. reporting that he had not surfaced from the water.

His friends told police that they were swimming toward a dock about 100 feet from the beach when he began struggling, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Edgar Linares.

Authorities cleared the busy beachfront and worked into the evening before locating the body at nightfall.

Many of Tarango’s friends expressed on Facebook their sense of loss with his death and honored him with the image of a cross adorned with a black ribbon.

“The days will pass, the months, the years and this wound will never close,” one of his friends said in a posting.