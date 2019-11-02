Senior quarterback Kaleb Blaha led host Fridley back from a 20-point deficit to beat St. Anthony Village 28-27 for the Class 4A, Section 4 title Friday and a fourth state appearance in five years.

Fridley trailed 27-7 in the second quarter.

"No one blamed anyone," Blaha said. "We all did our job and came back."

Blaha accounted for four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing. He threw for 115 yards and rushed for 165.

Fridley (10-0) allowed six touchdowns all season, but St. Anthony was able to move the ball. Huskies senior quarterback Troy Ellison threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter. Senior running back Jonathan Kieren added two rushing TDs in the second quarter and rushed for 120 yards for the game.

"We knew we could just crank out 5, 10 yards each play, so that's what we came out here and did," Kieren said.

The Huskies (8-2) had a final chance after a Blaha fumble late in the game, but Tigers junior defensive back Micah Niewald sealed the game with an interception with 1:15 remaining. The victory avenged a section final loss to the Huskies last year.

"It's just excitement. You get to see everyone jumping up and down," said Niewald, who also caught a TD pass.

