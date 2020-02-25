A snowmobiler who died Saturday when his sled left a state trail and struck a group of trees has been identified as David Walter, 61, of Fridley.

Walter was riding along a trail about a half-mile off Fox Glenn Drive in Fifty Lakes, Minn., when he lost control of his snowmobile about 8:50 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.

Walter’s wife, Nancy, who was riding on a separate snowmobile, called 911. Sheriff’s deputies and first responders arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.