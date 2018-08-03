Storms have moved into the northwest metro and that's slowing traffic along I-94 and I-494 in Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove.
In St. Louis Park, a center lane crash on northbound Hwy. 100 at Excelsior Boulevard is creating a pocket of slow traffic.
At 8:50 a.m., expect some heavy traffic on westbound I-94 coming into downtown Minneapolis. Drivers will find pockets of slow and go traffic on westbound I-494 between Cedar Avenue and I-35W and on northbound Hwy. 169 from the Minnesota River bridge up to Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Elsewhere across the system, traffic is flowing at freeway speeds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Weekend traffic: I-35W through Minneapolis and Roseville closes for second straight weekend
MnDOT will complete a resurfacing project between County Road C and NE. 4th Street that it started last weekend while work south of downtown includes the demolition of the 40th Street pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
Local
Friday traffic: Storms in north metro, crash on Hwy. 100 slow traffic
A MnDOT First Unit is picking up some debris on southbound I-494 near Stone Road in Minnetonka, and that is enough to create a small pocket of congestion. Northbound also is tight between I-394 and Excelsior Boulevard.
Local
Congestion in spots, but Thursday's commute fairly hassle free
Traffic is stacked up on westbound I-94 from Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel, largely due to construction at the I-35W interchange. It's a 10 to 15-minute roll, not bad for the peak of the rush hour.
Local
Crashes clearing, rain ending and rush hour improving
Congestion is starting to loosen across the system and rain has ended for the most part, but there are a few tough spots yet.
Local
Tuesday rush hour: Motorcycle crash clears on 494, big delays persist
Problems also continue in Newport where a crash with injuries has traffic tangled on northbound Hwy. 61 at Glen Road.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.