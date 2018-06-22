As the peak of the rush hour approaches, traffic is getting tight on westbound I-94 heading into downtown Minneapolis. Speeds drop around the Mississippi River and it's snug over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
Northbound I-35W is moving well from Crosstown to downtown Minneapolis, about 12 minutes.
Drivers are navigating around a crash on eastbound 94 at the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
You can see a little bit of everything on the roads. This was spotted on northbound I-35W near Hwy. 13 in Burnsville
This is the weekend for the Back to the 50s car show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and some of the 12,000 street rods are arriving That explains the extra traffic on Snelling Avenue between Larpenteur and Como avenues in the Falcon Heights area.
