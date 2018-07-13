A semitrailer truck crashed on the curve of northbound I-35W just past the split with Hwy. 36 in Roseville just after 6 a.m. Friday. in the past few minutes, MnDOT said the freeway will shut down.

Traffic is jammed in the area, both northbound and southbound as gawkers slow to take a peek.

Over in Little Canada, one eastbound lane of Interstate 694 at the Interstate 35E interchange is shut down this morning as authorities continue to investigate a crash that occurred early this morning. All eastbound lanes had been closed for about 3 hours, but now traffic is allowed to pass by.

Few details are available about the crash, which happened about 3:25 a.m. just before Edgerton Street.

In Minneapolis, West River Parkway is closed from 4th Street South to Franklin Avenue due to a mudslide that occurred during Thursday night's storms.