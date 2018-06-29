It sort of has that holiday feel out there as traffic levels are light across the system. Here is the view from Hwy. 100 at France Avenue in Brooklyn Center at 6:30 a.m..
It's equal opportunity stalls and spin outs on Interstate 694 in Fridley and Arden Hills. One is eastbound near Hwy. 10 and the other westbound near Central Avenue. Neither is having a big impact on the traffic flow.
Watch out for police activity on the 2000 block of Silver Bell Road in Eagan. Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash earlier this morning.
