A MnDOT First Unit is picking up some debris on southbound I-494 near Stone Road in Minnetonka, and that is enough to create a small pocket of congestion. Northbound also is tight between I-394 and Excelsior Boulevard.
At 7:30 a.m., police were still on the scene of a two car crash the University Avenue and SE. 4th Street intersection in Minneapolis.
Expect some heavy traffic on westbound I-94 coming into downtown Minneapolis. Here's the look at the flow from Cedar Avenue.
Drivers will find pockets of slow and go traffic on westbound I-494 between Cedar Avenue and I-35W and on northbound Hwy. 169 from the Minnesota River bridge up to Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Elsewhere across the system, traffic is flowing at freeway speeds.
