Friday's generally serve up lighter volumes of traffic, and so far that's the case. The busiest routes may be those leading out of town as travelers take advantage of the Labor Day weekend.

In town, a stall on the right shoulder of eastbound Hwy. 212 at I-494 in Eden Prairie is about as bad as it gets. At 7:25 a.m., the system was crash free and traffic was moving at posted speeds.

Even the work zone on I-35 southbound in Forest Lake is moving quite well considering the freeway is down to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97.

Roads around the State Fair are moving just fine. A pocket of slow traffic on Como Avenue is about the only hang up near the fairgrounds. Here's a look at the interesection of Snelling and Larpenteur avenues.