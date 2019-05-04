GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Gary Sanchez, Yankees
The catcher, one of the few healthy regulars in the Yankees lineup, went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Multi-homer games for Sanchez in 284 career games, the second fastest in major league history.
16 Consecutive Twins batters retired at one point.
366 Career homers for Nelson Cruz, tying him with Lance Berkman for 82nd all-time.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi, who threw seven shutout innings vs. the Astros on Monday, is 2-4 with a 6.20 ERA at Yankee Stadium.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win in 4 OTs over Denver
Rodney Hood checked back into the game, a fresh body among the weary ones all over the court.
Twins
Twins to face Yankees on the road
Minnesota Twins (19-11, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (18-13, second in the AL East)New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins:…
Twins
Wheeler scheduled to start for Mets at Brewers
New York Mets (16-16, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack…
Sports
Baffert has 3 chances to win Kentucky Derby and tie record
Bob Baffert not only has the Kentucky Derby favorite, but two other horses capable of giving him a share of history.
Wild
'Canes get comfortable in new territory of the playoffs
The formerly last-place Carolina Hurricanes stormed back to knock out their division's best team in seven games. Then they swept the second-best team.