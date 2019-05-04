GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Gary Sanchez, Yankees

The catcher, one of the few healthy regulars in the Yankees lineup, went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Multi-homer games for Sanchez in 284 career games, the second fastest in major league history.

16 Consecutive Twins batters retired at one point.

366 Career homers for Nelson Cruz, tying him with Lance Berkman for 82nd all-time.

ON DECK

Jake Odorizzi, who threw seven shutout innings vs. the Astros on Monday, is 2-4 with a 6.20 ERA at Yankee Stadium.

La VELLE E. NEAL III