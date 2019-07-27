GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
The designated hitter went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 RBI for Max Kepler over his past six games.
201 Home runs this season by the Twins, done in the fewest games ever.
432 In feet, the distance of Cruz’s home run in the seventh.
30 Twins victories (in 46 tries) over the White Sox since the start of the 2017 season.
ON DECK
Twins lefthander Martin Perez, with a 5.63 ERA over his past three starts, is set to face the White Sox on Saturday.
LA Velle E. Neal III
