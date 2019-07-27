GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

The designated hitter went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 RBI for Max Kepler over his past six games.

201 Home runs this season by the Twins, done in the fewest games ever.

432 In feet, the distance of Cruz’s home run in the seventh.

30 Twins victories (in 46 tries) over the White Sox since the start of the 2017 season.

ON DECK

Twins lefthander Martin Perez, with a 5.63 ERA over his past three starts, is set to face the White Sox on Saturday.

LA Velle E. Neal III