GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

James McCann, White Sox

The veteran catcher smacked a two-run homer off Jose Berrios in the first inning, and scored again after reaching on an error in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Twins players with at least 10 home runs after Miguel Sano hit two; the injured Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez both sit at nine.

2 Errors for shortstop Ehire Adrianza in his first game back from the injured list, leading to three unearned runs.

ON DECK

Veteran Dominican righthanders face off in Michael Pineda and Ivan Nova on Saturday.