GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
James McCann, White Sox
The veteran catcher smacked a two-run homer off Jose Berrios in the first inning, and scored again after reaching on an error in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Twins players with at least 10 home runs after Miguel Sano hit two; the injured Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez both sit at nine.
2 Errors for shortstop Ehire Adrianza in his first game back from the injured list, leading to three unearned runs.
ON DECK
Veteran Dominican righthanders face off in Michael Pineda and Ivan Nova on Saturday.
