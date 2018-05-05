GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eduardo Escobar, Twins
Playing his old team, the fill-in third baseman had a pair of home runs and a double, only his second game ever with three extra-base hits.
BY THE NUMBERS
30 Days since the Twins last won a road game, April 4 in Pittsburgh, a skid of eight consecutive losses.
2.36 Jose Berrios’ career ERA, to go with a 5-1 record, against the White Sox.
15 Consecutive hitless at-bats by Brian Dozier, a skid broken with a first-inning triple.
ON DECK
Lance Lynn tries once more to win his first game with the Twins, and he will do it against former Twins lefthander Hector Santiago.
PHIL MILLER
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.