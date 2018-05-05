GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eduardo Escobar, Twins

Playing his old team, the fill-in third baseman had a pair of home runs and a double, only his second game ever with three extra-base hits.

BY THE NUMBERS

30 Days since the Twins last won a road game, April 4 in Pittsburgh, a skid of eight consecutive losses.

2.36 Jose Berrios’ career ERA, to go with a 5-1 record, against the White Sox.

15 Consecutive hitless at-bats by Brian Dozier, a skid broken with a first-inning triple.

ON DECK

Lance Lynn tries once more to win his first game with the Twins, and he will do it against former Twins lefthander Hector Santiago.

PHIL MILLER