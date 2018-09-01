GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mitch Garver, Twins
The catcher went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Swings and misses against Trevor May pitches in the seventh inning.
8 Runs scored by the Twins in the fifth inning Friday, tying a season high for an inning.
107.2 In miles per hour, the exit velocity of Jake Cave’s home run in fifth inning.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, 0-1 over his past four starts, faces a Texas team against which he struck out a career-high 12 on June 24.
