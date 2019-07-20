GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Khris Davis, Oakland
No home runs for last year’s MLB leader, but his two singles each produced a run.
BY THE NUMBERS
31 Plate appearances without a strikeout by Luis Arraez, the majors’ No. 2 active streak.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios goes for his first victory since June 6.
PHIL MILLER
MN United
Loons' stretch of seven games in 22 days coming to an end
The Loons have won all four of their MLS games, picking up points for their playoff push despite tired legs, and one U.S. Open Cup match in that stretch but are coming off a Wednesday loss in an international friendly.
Twins
Diamondbacks hit natural cycle in 10-7 win over Brewers
Christian Walker hit a two-run homer to cap the first natural cycle in Arizona's history, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
Twins
Ryu strong again as Dodgers get past Marlins 2-1
Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings and combined with Kenta Maeda and Kenley Jansen to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night.
Twins
Reusse: Twins' Rosario a remarkable hitter who can make head-scratching plays
For fans of a certain age, it's like this: Eddie Rosario is part Rod Carew, part Dan Ford.
Golf
Lowry, Holmes share Open lead as McIlroy leaves with cheers
Everyone in the massive grandstand rose to cheer and celebrate a bold performance by Rory McIlroy, who longed for such support and affection on his walk toward his final hole at Royal Portrush in the British Open.