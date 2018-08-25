GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jonathan Lucroy, A’s
His three-hit night included a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning, and a single ahead of Matt Chapman’s homer in the eighth.
BY THE NUMBERS
218 Hits needed by Joe Mauer to catch Kirby Puckett, the Twins’ all-time hit leader.
45 Multi-hit games by Eddie Rosario, most on the Twins.
3 Strikeouts recorded by ex-Twins closer Fernando Rodney in the seventh inning.
ON DECK
Stephen Gonsalves, confident his nerves won’t be a problem, makes his second career start vs. Oakland’s Mike Fiers.
