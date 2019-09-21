IMPACT PLAYER: Randy Dobnak, Twins
The rookie righthander held the Royals to one run over 5⅓ innings and picked up his first major league win.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Career saves for Trevor May.
.115 Opponents’ batting average against Dobnak with runners in scoring position.
11-3 The Twins’ record this season against the Royals.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, who held the Royals to two runs over seven innings on June 22 in his last meeting against them, gets another run.
