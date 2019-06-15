IMPACT PLAYER: Mitch Garver, Twins

His two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning produced the game’s only runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,002⅓ Innings by Kyle Gibson, the 11th Twins pitcher to reach 1,000 innings with the team.

12 Consecutive games with a home run by the Twins, one shy of their season high.

5 Times the Royals have been shut out this season.

ON DECK

Royals righthander Glenn Sparkman has faced the Twins four times in his career, but never as a starter. Righthander Jake Odorizzi will start for the Twins attempting to earn his 10th victory. First pitch is expected to be around 6:47 p.m. because of the pregame ceremony in which Joe Mauer’s No. 7 will be retired.

La VELLE E. NEAL III