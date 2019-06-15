IMPACT PLAYER: Mitch Garver, Twins

His two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning produced the game’s only runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,002 Innings by Kyle Gibson, the 11th Twins pitcher to reach 1,000 innings with the team.

12 Consecutive games with a home run by the Twins, one shy of their season high.

5 Times the Royals have been shut out this season.

ON DECK

Royals righthander Glenn Sparkman has faced the Twins four times in his career, but never as a starter. Righthander Jake Odorizzi will start for the Twins attempting to earn his 10th victory. First pitch is expected to be around 6:47 p.m. because of the pregame ceremony in which Joe Mauer’s No. 7 will be retired.

La VELLE E. NEAL III