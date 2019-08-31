GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

C.J. Cron, Twins

The first baseman went 2-for-5 with three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Hits for the Tigers through the first two innings, a season high.

35 Pitches thrown by Kyle Gibson in the first inning.

ON DECK

Lefthander Martin Perez, who has made three starts at Comerica Park but has yet to win a game, will try to fix that Saturday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III