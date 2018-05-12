GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
His two solo home runs gave him six homers in 10 games in May.
BY THE NUMBERS
0-14 The Twins’ record when trailing after eight innings this season, before Friday.
4 Consecutive save opportunities converted by Fernando Rodney.
8 Consecutive hits for Brian Dozier before he was retired in his fourth at-bat.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson, who has a 7.71 ERA in four starts in Anaheim, faces Angels righthander Nick Tropeano, who has recovered from right shoulder inflammation.
