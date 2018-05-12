GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

His two solo home runs gave him six homers in 10 games in May.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-14 The Twins’ record when trailing after eight innings this season, before Friday.

4 Consecutive save opportunities converted by Fernando Rodney.

8 Consecutive hits for Brian Dozier before he was retired in his fourth at-bat.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson, who has a 7.71 ERA in four starts in Anaheim, faces Angels righthander Nick Tropeano, who has recovered from right shoulder inflammation.