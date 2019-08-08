TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Trevor May tweeted that his dad thought the Twins pitcher really got a plaque for throwing 100 mph, which is the greatest thing ever.
WATCH THIS: You might as well watch the first quarter or so of Vikings at Saints (7 p.m., Ch. 9) before flipping over for Cleveland at Twins (7 p.m., FSN).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Khachanov beats Montreal teen Auger-Aliassime in Rogers Cup
Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup at windy and raucous IGA Stadium.
Vikings
Raiders 'concerned' over status of right guard Gabe Jackson
Oakland Raiders starting right guard Gabe Jackson went down with a left leg injury that the team fears could be serious during Thursday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
Sports
Pliskova advances in Toronto, could regain top ranking
Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals Thursday, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5.
Vikings
Dallas DE Quinn suspended 2 games over performance enhancers
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers.
Sports
Announcers for Twins get good marks from fans
Awful Announcing is back with its annual question: How would you rank the local broadcast crews for all 30 MLB teams?The Twins have a bit…