East Ridge secured its first state softball tournament berth with a 10-4 victory over Eastview in the Class 4A, Section 3 final on Friday at Richfield Middle School.

The Raptors scored four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.

East Ridge was led offensively by leadoff hitter Avery Wukawitz, who had four hits and scored four runs, and Sidney Zavoral, whose double and single were big hits in the late-inning rallies.

The Lightning made things interesting in the fourth inning, using a hit batter, a single and a three-run homer by Jenna Kuhn to take a 4-3 lead.

The lead didn’t last long. East Ridge responded with its four runs in the bottom of the fifth, when the Raptors sent eight batters to the plate and produced five hits, including RBI doubles by Zavoral and Grace Bennett.

Class 3A, Section 3: Seventh-seeded Visitation upset top-seeded Holy Angels 6-2 in the second championship game at Richfield. The Blazers will make their third trip to the state tournament.

Adapted softball

CI Division: Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee upset defending state champion St. Cloud 20-13 in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament at Chanhassen High School. Nathan Castaneda led the Southern Stars with five hits and five runs scored, and Tyler Johnson had five hits.

Adam Marshall had four hits to lead St. Cloud.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville defeated New Prague 9-4. Abby Schrick had three hits and scored two runs and J.T. Koczur had three hits for Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville.

Osseo defeated White Bear Lake 12-6, led by Jess Cardoso-Ramirez’s four hits and Mohammed Konneh’s three hits.

South Washington County defeated Dakota United 17-5, led by Carson Rinnels’ four hits and four runs scored and Jack Swedahl’s three hits and three runs scored.

PI Division: Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka defeated Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville/New Prague 10-0 in five innings in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament at Chanhassen. Maddie Ausk, Vincent Luu and Sam Roles had three hits each for the Robins.

Rochester defeated Anoka-Hennepin 13-9. Dayne Bailey and Garrison Israelson led the Raiders with four hits and three runs scored each.

Johnny Perez had three hits and four runs scored as Osseo defeated St. Paul Humboldt 10-3.

Dakota United defeated Minneapolis South 10-0 in six innings. Samuel Gerten led the Hawks with four hits and two runs scored, and Charles Henderson had three hits.

Baseball

Class 4A, Section 2: Top-seeded Eden Prairie advanced to the section final with a 5-4 victory over sixth-seeded Prior Lake at Round Lake Park. The Eagles broke the game open with three runs in the fifth inning. The Lakers struck for two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but their comeback came up just short. Tyler Donahue led the Eagles with two hits and a run scored. Jordan Amundson had one hit, two RBI and a run scored, Joey Danielson had one hit, two runs scored and a stolen base, and Brenden Donohue had one hit, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base. Austin Gordon led the Lakers with one hit, one RBI and two runs scored. Sam Tanner and Jack Murray had one hit and one run scored each and Henry Emmerich and Jett Heinen had one hit and one RBI each.

In an elimination game, fifth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson defeated Minnetonka 3-2 on a walkoff hit. Bennett McCollow rolled a base hit through the left side on an 0-2 count to score two runs. McCollow also drove in the Jaguars’ first run in the fifth inning. Carter Hansen pitched 6⅔ innings of hitless relief, Mitchell Drews had two hits and Zeke Krug, Matt Thompson and Ben Bach had one hit and one run scored each for the Jaguars. Zack Zaetta had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.

Staff reports