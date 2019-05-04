Cooper Falteisek outdueled Benjamin Reinhard to give New Life Academy a 5-0 victory over host Concordia Academy on Friday in high school baseball.

Falteisek struck out 12 while allowing three hits and two walks over seven innings for the shutout. He also had a triple and scored a run.

Reinhard matched Falteisek strikeout for strikeout and scoreless inning for scoreless inning until giving up four runs in the sixth inning. He finished with 12 strikeouts while allowing eight hits and a walk over six innings.

Sam George had two hits, one RBI and one run scored for the Eagles while Peter Bouillon hit a solo home run.

Blake 3, Providence Academy 2: The Bears jumped out to an early lead and held off the host Lions. John Carland, Landon Peterson and Peter Johnson had one hit and one run scored each, A.J. Lee had one RBI and Chaucer Countryman and Will Svenddal had one hit and one RBI each for the Bears. Theo Liu pitched four innings with four strikeouts for the win. Lee pitched three shutout innings of relief to preserve the win for the Bears. Samuel Ferreira had two hits and one run scored and Max Anderson struck out seven in six innings for the Lions.

Breck 8, Mounds Park Academy 4: The Mustangs scored seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat the visiting Panthers. Alex McKenna struck out eight in 6⅓ innings for the win. At the plate, he had two hits and two runs scored. Leo Sanborn had two hits and a run scored and Carter Oftedahl and Will Surucu had two RBI and one run scored each for the Mustangs. Evan Esch had two hits and two runs scored and Tommy Peterson had two hits, one RBI and one run scored for the Panthers.

St. Agnes 11, Heritage Christian 4: Jonathan Prokop had two hits and three RBI to lead the Aggies past the host Eagles. Joe Connolly had three hits for the Aggies. Taylor Brodersen led the Eagles with three hits, including two doubles.

East Ridge 12, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Joe Trollen had four hits, including a double, and three RBI to lead the Raptors past the host Raiders. Cam Hunter had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI, Ben North had two hits, three runs scored and one RBI, Roman Newinski and Tanner Stafne had two RBI each and Max Moris struck out three to earn the win for the Raptors.

Softball

Rosemount 5, Apple Valley 4: The Irish scored three runs in the fifth inning to rally past the visiting Eagles. Kya Johnson led the Irish with two hits and an RBI and Lauren Van Sickle scored two runs. Keni Allen led the Eagles with two hits and a run scored and Nicole Schuenke had one hit and three RBI.

Mahtomedi 12, South St. Paul 3: Lauren Laviano had five hits, including three doubles, and seven RBI to lead the Zephyrs past the host Packers. Olivia Van Hout had a double, triple and RBI for the Zephyrs. Rylee Casalenda had two hits and an RBI for the Packers.

North St. Paul 9, Simley 1: Ashton Putzier earned her 10th win of the season to lead the Polars past the host Spartans. Salena Jeanson collected two hits, four RBI and scored a run for the Polars.

Park of Cottage Grove 8, Cretin-Derham Hall 1: Bryanna Olson struck out 14 while allowing one hit to lead the Wolfpack past the host Raiders. Corinna Loshek had two hits and two stolen bases and Nayeli Pallais had three RBI for the Wolfpack. Cece Ziegler had a double and an RBI for the Raiders.

Forest Lake 11, Roseville 0: Logan Anderson had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and seven RBI to lead the Rangers past the visiting Raiders. Bailey Dunaski had two hits and scored three runs scored for the Rangers.

