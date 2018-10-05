There was a time when Jim (13-5) and David (11-7) always took opposing sides, but it too often became unrealistic. This week they disagee twice, which means they’re either tied going into week 7 or Jim’s lead grows to four games.

Minnetonka (4-1) at Edina (4-1), 7 p.m.

David says: First team to 21 wins. Minnetonka hasn’t scored more than 16 points in its past three games while Edina’s best output all year is 17 points. Yet both teams succeed with strong defenses and their offenses do just enough. Minnetonka 21, Edina 17

Jim says: Yes, the defenses dominate but offense decides the winner. Edina’s Matt Cavanagh (right) is a stellar one-man show, but that won’t be enough. Tonka’s offense is balanced and occasionally explosive. It will find enough cracks to win. Minnetonka 20, Edina 10

Woodbury (4-1) at White Bear Lake (4-1), 7 p.m.

David says: Both teams have dual-threat QBs backed by a committee of running backs who keep the chains moving. Woodbury QB Jake Wenzel factored into all three of his team’s touchdowns last week and seems to have the hot hand. Woodbury 28, White Bear Lake 21

Jim says: White Bear Lake has won more games this season than in the previous three seasons combined. A victory gives them their first three-game winning streak since 2014. The Bears are riding a wave of momentum. White Bear Lake 27, Woodbury 17

St. Agnes (4-1) at Spectrum (5-0), 3:30 p.m.

David says: St. Agnes, a St. Paul private school in Class 2A, is punching above its weight against Spectrum, an Elk River-based public charter school in Class 3A. Running back Terrell Jones gives St. Agnes the edge. St. Agnes 31, Spectrum 28

Jim says: Spectrum is making its reputation using an old-school single-wing offense that flusters opponents who don’t face it often. QB/RB Fisher Marberg can match Jones yard-for-yard and will find the end zone more often. Spectrum 40, St. Agnes 21.

