Not to jinx it, but Jim (9-3) has been perfect the past two weeks. David has evened his record at 6-6 and needs a big week.

BLAINE (3-0) VS. CRETIN-DERHAM HALL (2-1), at Univ. of St. Thomas, 7:30 P.M.

Jim says: I heard murmurs of doubt when I moved up Blaine to No. 2 in the metro rankings, but there’s a lot to like about the Bengals and their balance. Cretin-Derham Hall will be focused after losing for the first time last week. The Raiders, at home, get it done, but not by much. Cretin-Derham Hall 20, Blaine 17

David says: Blaine’s offense took a big step forward last week in a 45-10 victory against Osseo. The Bengals’ attack featured Jack Haring throwing for 292 yards and four touchdowns and Tim Mafe rushing for 117 yards. The Bengals won’t hang 45 on the Raiders but will do enough to win. Blaine 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 21

MAHTOMEDI (3-0) AT ST. THOMAS ACADEMY (3-0), 7 P.M.

Jim says: With an average margin of victory of 42 points, St. Thomas Academy is the best team we’ve not talked about. In coach Dan O’Brien’s first year, the Cadets are winning with defense and a churning ground game. The Zephyrs will be their toughest test, but St. Thomas Academy prevails. St. Thomas Academy 30, Mahtomedi 14

David says: Time for Mahtomedi to prove its mettle. The Zephyrs’ first three opponents are a combined 1-8 through three weeks. Quarterback Jake Arlandson, running back Erik Bjork and the defense must all be at their best. Still, this is a difficult road game. St. Thomas Academy 28, Mahtomedi 10

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH (3-0) AT BRECK (3-0), 7 P.M.

Jim says: One year ago, Breck also was undefeated going into the fourth game against North. The Polars sent a message, crushing Breck 72-13. The Mustangs, behind QB David Roddy, are improved, but not enough to keep up with North, which has outscored opponents 136-6. Minneapolis North 42, Breck 22

David says: Minneapolis North, in its second season playing in Class 2A, stands with Caledonia as the state’s best at that level. The Polars have elevated their profile into a team with high November expectations. They can’t overlook Breck, however. And they won’t. Minneapolis North 35, Breck 14