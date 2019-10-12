East Ridge didn’t let an early October chill halt it from pulling off a wild 41-40 victory at Class 6A, No. 7 Mounds View.

The Raptors trailed 40-28 with 4:08 remaining when quarterback Riley Larson led them down the field for back-to-back scoring drives. First, Larson found receiver Nolan Goetz for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:27 left in the game. Following an onside kick, Larson rushed 32 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

When the Mustangs looked to respond in their final drive, Nate Witte intercepted a pass with nine seconds left at the Raptors 1-yard line to spoil any hope of a comeback.

Rosemount 38, Burnsville 12: Jonathan Mann had two touchdowns to lead the visiting Irish past the Blaze. Christian Graske and Riley Gruenes each scored a touchdown and Nathan Whiting kicked two field goals for the Irish. Colton Gregersen and Myiion Hodges each scored a touchdown for the Blaze.

Bloomington Jefferson 12, Henry Sibley 7: Manny Montgomery scored on a fourth-down 2-yard run with 29 seconds left to give the Jaguars a victory over the visiting Warriors. Carter Hanson got the Jaguars on the board first with a 1-yard run. The Warriors took a 7-6 lead with 55 seconds left in the first half on a 6-yard touchdown run by Liam Joyce.

Orono 35, Holy Angels 21: The Spartans scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the visiting Stars. Nick Rutland scored his third touchdown to break a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter. Noah Arneson and Danny Striggow ran for a touchdown each for the Spartans. Theo Doran threw a touchdown pass to William Ballard, and Emmett Johnson and Joe Longo ran for a touchdown each for the Stars.

Buffalo 48, Cambridge-Isanti 22: Isaiah Karels ran for 125 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bison past the host Bluejackets. Aidan Bouman threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison. Gaven Ziebarth ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter to keep the Bluejackets in the game.

South St. Paul 21, Park of Cottage Grove 0: Quinn Christoffersen ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Packers past the visiting Wolfpack.

Breck 19, Concordia Academy 0: Alex McKenna threw two touchdown passes to Will Ott to lead the Mustangs past the visiting Beacons.

Woodbury 33, Roseville 0: Brock Rinehart ran for two touchdowns to lead the Royals to a homecoming win over the Raiders. Parker Theis and Mac Lockner had one touchdown each and Devin Padleford kicked two field goals for the Royals.

Minneapolis Southwest 37, St. Paul Johnson 7: TK Marshall ran for 310 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Lakers past the visiting Governors.

Maple Grove 35, Anoka 0: Anthony Gipson had three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, to lead the Crimson past the host Tornadoes. Nate Elmes threw a touchdown to Jacob Engle, Nate Ross returned a punt for a touchdown and Cooper Wegscheid ran for a touchdown for Crimson.

Hutchinson 48, Big Lake 0: Russell Corrigan scored three touchdowns to lead the visiting Tigers past the Hornets. Tyler Schiller and Hayden Jensen each ran for one touchdown for the Tigers.

Fridley 49, St. Croix Lutheran 0: Kaleb Blaha threw for five touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Class 4A, No. 6 Tigers past the visiting Crusaders. Isaac Burns caught two touchdown passes from Blaha for the Tigers. The second half was played with six-minute, running-time quarters.

