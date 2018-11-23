friday's Games
Nine-Man: Mountain Lake Area vs. Spring Grove, 10 a.m.
Class 2A: Barnesville vs. Caledonia, 1 p.m.
Class 4A: SMB vs. Willmar, 4 p.m.
Class 6A: Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North, 7 p.m.
For a complete schedule, ticket prices and TV info, see C6
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Roach lifts Texas over No. 7 Tar Heels 92-89 at Las Vegas
Kerwin Roach II blended aggression and good decision making, just how coach Shaka Smart drew it up.
Vikings
Saints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South
Drew Brees made Atlanta pay for losing track of his inexperienced receivers, and New Orleans' defense halted several promising Falcons drives with forced fumbles they could not afford.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
The Latest: No. 11 Michigan State easily beats No. 17 UCLA
The Latest on the Las Vegas Invitational (all times local):
Gophers
Villanova, Oklahoma State, LSU reach Advocare semifinals
Villanova took a step forward after dropping out of the Top 25 for the first time since December 2013.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.