TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS: Brian Dozier started off hot with the Dodgers after the Twins traded him, but he entered Thursday in a bad slump — four hits in his past 52 at-bats.

WATCH THIS: Do you have the stamina for a late September day-night doubleheader? Both Twins/White Sox games are televised on FSN (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.).