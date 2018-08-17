TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

ESPN has an interesting piece on how Timberwolves backup guard Derrick Rose is still massively popular in China. Adidas still cranks out a Rose signature sneaker every year, and more than 70 percent of the sales of Rose's shoes come from China, per ESPN.

WATCH THIS

The Twins haven't fallen apart since the trade deadline, meaning they could at least avoid 90 losses this season. Strange but true: The Twins have only lost between 80 and 89 games once in the past two decades: 2007, when they were 79-83. Tigers at Twins, 7 p.m., FSN.

RANDOM FANDOM

"Playing regularly is paying off for Logan Forsythe and the Twins are also reaping the benefits! I hope he finishes strong at the plate and in the field! It's too bad that what was a good season for Jose Berrios is unraveling in August. He needs to figure out his daytime dilemma."

"Leftyd" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Are scooters for people who don't know how to ride bikes?"

@JSilverdust