Holy Angels’ momentum snowballed from the start Friday as it rolled to a 44-14 victory over South St. Paul at Holy Angels High School.

Junior running back Joe Longo started the Stars’ scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Stars missed a scoring opportunity when senior quarterback Theo Doran couldn’t connect with junior wide receiver Bryce Boyd in the end zone, a pass the Packers nearly picked off.

After pinning the Packers near their goal line, the Stars were handed two more points on a safety on a botched Packers punt in the back of the end zone.

Junior running back Alex Knoll took over, logging TD runs of 30 and 7 yards as the Stars built a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Knoll rushed for 50 yards in the first half.

Packers quarterback Mitch Felton guided his team into Stars territory at the end of the half but came up empty. Then Holy Angels senior linebacker Jack Miller intercepted a pass on the Packers’ first drive of the third quarter.

The Stars bolted ahead 30-7 a play later with a 30-yard TD pass by Doran to senior wide receiver Seth Owens. The Stars tacked on another score in the third quarter on Longo’s second TD of the game, a 1-yard run.

Doran kept the lead at 30 in the fourth quarter when he found senior tight end Thomas Mahoney for a 1-yard TD.

The Packers scored their first points on a 21-yard TD by junior running back Quinn Christophersen in the third quarter. The Packers added another score on a 34-yard TD pass by Felton to junior wide receiver Jahairius Burnside.

New Prague 28, Byron 20 (OT): Nathan Osbourne ran in a 10-yard touchdown and Beau Plaisance converted a two-point conversion to give the Trojans a victory over the host Bears. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the 3, Drew Scheuer’s pass fell incomplete to seal the victory for the Trojans. The Bears forced overtime with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Scheuer to Ben Stienessen in the third quarter.

Simley 35, DeLaSalle 12: Hope Adebayo scored three touchdowns to lead the Spartans past the host Islanders. Adebayo got the scoring started with a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He also scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and run in a 30-yard touchdown. Shane Prifrel threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ruot Jioklow and Josh Painter returned an interception 65 yards for a score for the Spartans. James Pfarr had an 8-yard touchdown run and threw a 20-yard score to Miles Camery for the Islanders.

Academy Force 21, St. Paul Harding 0: Terrence Rhodes Jr. and Marcellus Johnson returned fumbles for touchdowns to lead Academy Force past the host Knights. Tony Kelly scored on a 63-yard run for Academy Force.

St. Paul Central 21, Minneapolis Henry 13: The Minutemen forced six turnovers to defeat the visiting Patriots. The Minutemen took a 14-0 lead into halftime on a touchdown run by Gavin Gothard and a blocked kick returned for a touchdown by Bryant Virnig in the second quarter. The Minutemen extended the lead to 21-0 on an interception return for a touchdown by Tavon Cobbs. Virnig and Liam Luu had two interceptions each.

Hutchinson 28, St. Cloud Tech 21: Russell Corrigan ran for three touchdowns and Hayden Jensen ran in another to lead Hutchinson past visiting St. Cloud Tech. Hutchinson scored 28 straight points to build a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. St. Cloud Tech got two touchdowns from Nate Trewick, one rushing and the other passing to Chris Schmidt, to get within one score. Troy Feddema got St. Cloud Tech on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Delano 31, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24: Max Otto threw three touchdown passes to Trey Longstreet to lead the Tigers past the visiting Storm. Otto also ran for a score.

Hill-Murray 49, North St. Paul 8: Max Yanz threw three touchdown passes to Rashad McKinley and ran in another touchdown to lead the Pioneers past the visiting Polars. Sawyer Seidl, Simon Seidl and Tyson Morris had touchdown runs for the Pioneers. Ben Teigland threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Vang for the Polars.

staff reports