Minnetonka entered Friday night’s matchup at Maple Grove as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press’ Class 6A rankings, but Evan Hull and the unranked Crimson showed they were unfazed by the Skippers’ status, holding their Metro West subdistrict rival to a season-low for points in a 35-16 victory.

Hull had three rushing touchdowns in the first-half and ended the night with 24 carries for 193 yards.

Hull’s first TD came on a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter, and he added two more — including one on a 48-yard rush — in the second quarter, helping the Crimson take a 21-3 lead with five minutes left before halftime.

The Skippers responded with 23 seconds to play in the second quarter when quarterback Aaron Syverson found Tamar Hopkins for an 11-yard TD that cut the deficit to 11.

The Crimson defense took over in the second half, with Archie Zogaa and Zane Mandle each scoring on a turnover before three minutes had elapsed off the game clock in the third quarter.

Zogaa scooped a fumble and returned it 17 yards, and on the Skippers’ next possession, Mandle intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards to expand the lead to 35-10 and help the Crimson grasp control of the game.

Chaska 24, Chanhassen 21: Nic Snuggerud caught a pass from Justin Bach and ran for a 76-yard touchdown with 42.8 seconds in the game to lift the host Hawks the victory over the Storm. The Storm had taken a 21-17 lead with 1:12 left on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Miller to Regan Tollefson.

Cooper 35, Spring Lake Park 28: Nascier Borden ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lift the Class 5A, No. 7 Hawks past the visiting Panthers. Borden finished the game with 167 rushing yards. Trashawn McMillan threw for three touchdowns, including two to Pedro Amoussou. Zach Dunbar ran for three touchdowns for the Panthers.

Hastings 24, Park of Cottage Grove 21: Corbin Leflay scored an 11-yard touchdown with 1:34 left to give the host Raiders the victory over the Wolfpack. Leflay finished with 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Wayzata 23, Edina 0: Keaton Heide threw two touchdown passes and Christian Vasser and Alec Underhill combined for 147 rushing yards to lift the host Class 6A, No. 10 Trojans past the Class 6A, No 5 Hornets.

Blaine 45, Osseo 10: Jack Haring threw for 292 yards and four touchdown passes to lead Class 6A, No 7 Bengals past the visiting Orioles.

Stillwater 20, Roseville 17: The Ponies scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit to defeat the host Raiders. Luke Cullen ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Cooper Yeary to complete the comeback.

Burnsville 23, Lakeville South 7: Darien Clayborne ran for 109 yards and a touchdown to lead the host Blaze past the Cougars. Sam Bardwell threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Hugo to get the Blaze on the board in the second quarter. Abdirahim Abdalla kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Blaze a 10-0 lead at halftime.

St. Thomas Academy 42, Sibley 0: Brendan McFadden ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class 5A, No. 6 Cadets past the visiting Warriors.

staff reports