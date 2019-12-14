Senior forward Marc Michaelis scored two power-play goals to lead No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato to a 5-2 victory over host Northern Michigan on Friday night in WCHA men's hockey. The victory was the Mavericks' 10th in a row, giving them the nation's second-longest streak currently.

Michaelis has 10 goals this season.

MSU Mankato was 3-for-5 on the power play — Reggie Lutz had the other special teams goal. The Mavericks' power play came into this series already clicking at 32.3%, an NCAA best.

Dryden McKay stopped 23 shots for the Mavericks; three goalies for the Wildcats combined for 23 saves.

Big Ten

No. 7 Penn State 4, No. 15 Notre Dame 2: Evan Barratt's power-play goal midway through the third period broke 2-all tie in the Nittany Lions' road victory. Cam Morrison and Alex Steeves scored for Notre Dame, which had leads of 1-0 and 2-1. Peyton Jones stopped 40 shots for Penn State, Cale Morris 36 for the Irish.

NCHC

St. Cloud State 4, Omaha 1: Jack Ahcan and Nick Poehling each had one goal and one assist as the host Huskies beat the Mavericks.

News Services