Notre Dame, ranked No. 3, tied with Michigan State 1-1 on Friday night in Big Ten men's hockey in East Lansing, Mich. Michael Graham scored his first goal of the season for the Irish with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the third period and his goalie pulled.

After a scoreless overtime, the Irish won the shootout on Tory Dello's goal for an extra point in the conference standings.

Sam Saliba had the Spartans' goal early in the second period; John Lethemon made 36 saves.

No. 6 Penn State 5, No. 11 Ohio State 4: Sam Sternschein had two goals and an assist to lead the host Nittany Lions over the Buckeyes.

NCHC

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 4, Colorado College 3: Cole Koepke's power-play goal with 18 seconds left in the third period gave the host Bulldogs the victory. Jackson Cates and Tanner Laderoute also had goals for UMD with a man advantage. Nick Halloran scored twice for the Tigers; his second goal, at 18:19 of the third, tied the score at 3-all.

No. 5 North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 2: Shane Pinto's two goals gave the host Fighting Hawks a 2-0 lead early in the second period and they held on.

WCHA

Bemidji St. 5, Ala.-Huntsville 3: Alex Adams scored twice and had an assist for the Beavers in their home win.

No. 1 MSU Mankato 7, Alaska Anchorage 1: Parker Tuomie had a goal and two assists to lead the host Mavericks.

