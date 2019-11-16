Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal in the opening period and Roman Ahcan got another in the second as No. 15 Wisconsin defeated No. 4 Notre Dame 3-0 on Friday night in a Big Ten hockey game in Madison, Wis.

Freshman Alex Turcotte had assists on both those goals. Linus Weissbach added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

Daniel Lebedeff made 22 saves for Wisconsin, which had lost three of its past four.

Cale Morris stopped 32 shots for the Irish, who fell to 7-1-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Big Ten.

NCHC

Miami (Ohio) 3, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1: Derek Daschke scored with 3:58 left in the third period to break a 1-1 tie as the host RedHawks beat the Bulldogs. Tanner Laderoute got UMD's goal in the first minute of the third. Ryan Larker had 35 saves for Miami, Hunter Shepard 14 for the Bulldogs.

No. 9 North Dakota 1, No. 2 Denver 1 (2OT): Colton Poolman's goal at 2:38 of the 3-on-3 overtime gave the Fighting Hawks the extra point in the conference standings, but officially the game was a tie with the host Pioneers. Jasper Weatherby had a power-play goal for North Dakota in the second period.

Colorado College 4, St. Cloud State 2: Christian Versich's two power-play goals led the Tigers to a road victory over the Huskies. Will Hammer and Jami Krannila scored for the Huskies, who were outshot 33-22.

WCHA

Ferris State 2, Bemidji State 1: Coale Norris' fourth goal of the season at 14:10 of the third period was the winner for the host Bulldogs against the Beavers. Adam Brady scored for Bemidji State on a power play in the third minute of the second period.

