After falling behind 4-0 in the first minute of the third period, St. Cloud State rallied to tie Bemidji State 4-4 on Friday night at the Sanford Center.

Kevin Fitzgerald scored the No. 7 Huskies' first goal just under five minutes into the final period. Jack Ahcan and Clark Kuster followed with shorthanded goals and Sam Hentges got the tying tally with 4:22 left in the third. Adam Brady scored twice for the Beavers.

David Hrenak had 29 saves for the Huskies, Zach Driscoll 26 for Bemidji State.

SCSU was 0-for-4 on the power play, the Beavers 0-3.

No. 18 North Dakota 5, Canisius 0: Dixon Bowen scored two goals for the Fighting Hawks in a home win and Adam Scheel made 11 stops for the shutout. Shane Pinto, Gabe Bast and Grant Mismash had the other goals. UND, which outshot Canisius 40-11, led only 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second.

WCHA

No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato 4, Arizona State 1: Marc Michaelis scored his first goal in the third period shorthanded and his second on a power play to lead the host Mavericks. Riese Zmolek and Julian Napravnik had the other goals for MSU Mankato while Dryden McKay stopped 25 shots.

Big Ten

No. 10 Boston College 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 3: The Eagles took a 4-1 lead early in the second period and held on against the visiting Badgers. Owen Lindmark scored shorthanded and Cole Caufield on a power play within five minutes of each other in the second period as Wisconsin got within 4-3.

No. 12 Ohio State 2, No. 14 Western Michigan 2, tie: Matt Miller's power-play goal at 15:36 of the third period for the host Buckeyes tied the score at 2-all. After a scoreless overtime, OSU won the ensuing shootout on Quinn Preston's goal although the game will officially count as a draw. The Broncos had a 46-29 advantage in shots.

No. 13 Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2: Cole Hults had a hat trick and Brandon Biro had a goal and three assists to lead the Nittany Lions. Penn State scored four times on eight power plays and pulled away at home with five goals in the third period.

No. 8 Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3: Cale Burke's empty-net goal with 2:09 to play proved to be the game-winner for the host Irish. Matt Pulver, who scored twice, got the Falcons' third goal with a second left.

Michigan State 5, Northern Michigan 3: Tommy Apap's two goals led the Spartans to a road victory.

Michigan 1, Clarkson 1, tie: Garrett Van Wyhe's goal for the host Wolverines in the second period tied the score. Strauss Mann made 30 saves for Michigan, Frank Marotte 34 for Clarkson.

