Justin Richards and Tanner Laderoute scored goals 1 minute, 6 seconds apart in the middle of the third periods to lead No. 4 Minnesota Duluth to a 5-2 victory over No. 7 Denver on Friday night in an NCHC men’s hockey game at Amsoil Arena.

Richards’ goal — his second of the game and 10th of the season — put UMD ahead 3-1 and proved to be the winner.

North Dakota 5, Western Michigan 1: The visiting Fighting Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the game on goals by Mark Senden, at 18 seconds, and Jasper Weatherby and Jordan Kawaguchi. Jacob Bernard-Docker and Matt Kiersted had the other goals for UND.

Big Ten

Michigan State 5, No. 17 Penn State 3: The host Spartans built a 5-1 lead midway through the game and held off the Nittany Lions. Austin Kramer had a goal and an assist for Michigan State, and goalie John Lethemon made 44 saves.

Wisconsin 2, No. 15 Notre Dame 1: Roman Ahcan’s third goal of the season, at 17:21 of the second period, broke a 1-all tie as the Badgers upset the host Irish. Linus Weissbach had a power-play goal for Wisconsin in the sixth minute. Dylan Malmquist scored for the Irish late in the first period. Daniel Lebedeff had 30 saves for the Badgers, Cale Morris 35 for Notre Dame.

WCHA

Bemidji State 2, Northern Michigan 2 (2OT): Ethan Somoza scored almost four minutes into the second overtime to give the host Beavers the extra point in the conference standings, although the result will be officially a tie. Charlie Combs and Brad Johnson had the other goals for Bemidji State while Zach Driscoll made 18 saves.

Illini may add hockey

Warren Hood, Illinois deputy director of athletics, said the school hopes to make a decision on adding men’s hockey in April or May, according to a USCHO.com story.

“We have been working with a number of stakeholders the last nine months and we have made great progress,” Hood said.