Linemates Dylan Malmquist and Michael Graham each had two goals to lead No. 11 Notre Dame to a 6-3 victory over visiting Michigan State on Friday night in the Big Ten hockey. Mike O’Leary, their center on the second line, had four assists.

Cody Milan had two goals and Taro Hirose one for the Spartans.

Michigan State had a 52-31 advantage in shots, but Irish goalie Cale Morris made 49 shots.

NCHC

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 7, Omaha 2: Nick Swaney had a hat trick as the Bulldogs routed the Mavericks at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Swaney’s second goal of the game, at 48 seconds of the middle period, gave UMD a 2-1 lead. Teammate Nick Wolff’s unassisted goal at 6:20 made it 3-1 and was the eventual winner. The Bulldogs outshot Omaha 56-17, getting 25 of those shots in a five-goal second period.

WCHA

No. 18 Lake Superior State 5, Bemidji State 2: Max Humitz scored twice as the Lakers beat the visiting Beavers. Nick Cardelli and Owen Sillinger had Bemidji State’s goals.

No. 7 MSU Mankato 3, Northern Michigan 2: Walker Duehr’s unassisted goal at 1:27 of the third period put the Mavericks ahead 3-0 and they held on for the road win. The Wildcats rallied on Griffin Loughran’s power-play goal at 4:59 and Troy Loggins’ shorthanded goal at 8:18.

News Services